'Laguna Beach' Alum Talan Torreiro Shares Family's Emotional Reaction to 'Oops Baby' on the Way

Talan Torreiro and wife Danielle are already parents to daughter Hudson, 2, and son Bronson, 5

Published on December 21, 2022 04:15 PM
Talan and Danielle Torreiro Pregnant
Photo: Talan Torriero/Instagram

Talan Torriero's family is getting a little bit bigger!

The Laguna Beach alum, 36, and wife Danielle shared a video of their surprise as they learned they have a third baby on the way in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I knew it, I freakin' knew it," Danielle says in the video.

"Can I see it, please? Please?" their 5-year-old son Bronson Leonardo asks, to which Torriero reveals a pregnancy test that reads "pregnant."

"Mommy's having another baby," he explains as daughter Hudson Isabella, 2, toddles through. Bronson then tries to lift up Danielle's shirt, saying, "I want to see!"

"It's in there," Danielle assures him.

"Another baby!" he screams, jumping around excitedly as Torriero looks at the camera, shocked.

"Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the couple captioned the funny video.

The couple tied the knot in June 2014 and welcomed Bronson in 2017 and Hudson in 2020.

Last month, Torreiro was mentioned on Dear Media's Back to the Beach with Stephen and Kristin podcast as Lauren Conrad joined former on-air rival Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti to set the record straight on some misconceptions about the series, which ran from 2004 to 2006.

Though Conrad and Cavallari were painted as competitors for Colletti's heart on the show, the women revealed on Tuesday's podcast that Torriero was actually the one they were both "hooking up" while filming the show's first season.

"The producers were all swaying us in different directions. I feel like Talan just took it upon himself to be that guy," Cavallari, 35, said of Torriero's "player" status. "And that's what I love so much about it."

"He did," said Conrad, 36. "But I'll say this — this is terrible. They were always like, 'Everybody wants Stephen,' but, like ... I was hooking up with Talan."

Cavallari chimed in, "We all were."

When Torriero heard he'd been name-checked on the podcast, he headed to TikTok to jump on a popular meme, posting a pic of his friends and lip-syncing the instantly iconic lyrics to "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

