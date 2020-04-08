Lady Gaga Says She Is 'Very Excited to Have Kids' and 'Looks Forward to Being a Mom'

Image zoom PHOTO BY NATHANIEL GOLDBERG/THE LINDSAY THOMPSON COMPANY

Lady Gaga is ready to have some little monsters of her own.

The pop icon covers the May beauty issue of InStyle, where she opens up about her thoughts on motherhood and eventual hopes of starting a family.

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” the “Shallow” singer tells the outlet. “I look forward to being a mom.”

Gaga, 34, shares her strong admiration for mothers, commenting on how amazing it is that women are able to bring life to another human.

“Isn’t it incredible what we can do?” she asserts. “We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”

The superstar says she feels she already has taken on a maternal role as Mother Monster.

“It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!’ ” she quips.

Gaga also reveals that she hopes to include “marriage” in her future plans.

The “Stupid Love” artist is currently linked to tech investor Michael Polansky., 36, whom she was first spotted with in December 2019 at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

The Grammy winner made her new relationship Instagram official later on when she shared a photo of herself cuddled up with her new boyfriend on a yacht, with the caption: “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️”

The two are currently social distancing together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the singer revealed on Instagram last month.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she wrote alongside the snap.

“Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world ❤️.”