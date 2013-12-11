"She was in a dead sleep and we started into 'Compass' and she woke up and looked straight at the TV, and she was glued."

Hillary Scott: Eisele Was Bitten By the Music Bug

Tammie Arroyo/ AFF-USA

There may be a future country star in Hillary Scott‘s house.

The Lady Antebellum singer says her 4-month-old daughter Eisele Kaye already recognizes the group’s songs.

“We played the Grand Ole Opry a few months ago,” Scott, 27, told reporters at the American Country Awards on Tuesday.

“She was in the backstage area and they have a live feed for what’s going on on stage. She was in a dead sleep and we started into ‘Compass.’ She woke up and looked straight at the TV,and was glued. She’s already been bit by the bug.”

Scott’s baby girl will be touring with Lady Antebellum in January and — for the first time — the group will be rolling down the road in separate buses.

“A girl’s bus and a guy’s bus,” bandmate Dave Haywood jokes to PEOPLE.

Aside from the sexes, the cuisine in the two buses will be dramatically different.

“Her fridge will be full of baby formula and baby food,” Charles Kelley says. “And ours will be full of Doritos, whiskey and bourbon.”

— Mark Gray