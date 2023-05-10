Lady A's Charles Kelley Was 'Crushed' When Wife Cassie Told Him Son, 7, 'Was Noticing' His Drinking

Charles Kelley told CBS Mornings that his journey to sobriety started as he realized he was at risk of losing his family

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 10, 2023
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: Charles Kelley of Lady A performs onstage for the Nashville Symphony's 38th Annual Symphony Ball at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on December 10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Charles Kelley. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Lady A's Charles Kelley is opening up about how his alcoholism affected his family.

In a sitdown with CBS Mornings, the 41-year-old country star and wife Cassie called alcoholism a "family disease" as the singer recalled his wife telling him 7-year-old son Ward was noticing the changes in his dad.

"Cassie would tell me some stories about how little things that Ward would say that I didn't even know he was noticing," he recalled. "You know, 'Daddy's talking a little funny,' or, 'You and Daddy argue a lot.'"

Kelley said he was "crushed" by the revelation, noting, "he's the most important thing in my life."

Still, the road to sobriety wasn't linear, with the situation reaching a boiling point after Kelley disappeared overnight during a trip to Greece after he and Cassie got into a fight. When he came back the following morning after spending a night out drinking, she was adamant about his need for help and admitted she was considering divorce.

"We have a 7-year-old whose either going to be in my home all the time, or he's going to be half the time in a home with his dad where I have no idea what's happening in that environment, and in order for me to take myself out of his life every day, it just never got to be that bad," Cassie said of weighing that option as a wife and mom. "Until it just is, and that's kind of where we were leaving Greece."

Kelley left that trip and flew directly to treatment and prioritizes working on rebuilding trust with his family today.

"It just makes me feel so grateful at how close I came to losin' it all," Kelley said. "And I think the thing that's hard is to know how much it affected Cassie the most, and my band, and the people around me. And how much it emotionally kinda wrecked them for a while. And that, I can't really say I'm sorry enough. And it's just gonna take time to rebuild that."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChK0jbopW4c/ charleskelley Verified I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety. Y’alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks. I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year. Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won’t take for granted. ⁣ ⁣ I’m grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.⁣ ⁣ Love, Charles 4h
charleskelley/Instagram

Last August, Lady A announced that they were postponing their upcoming tour to 2023 so that Kelley could get sober.

"Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," the group wrote in a statement at the time. "We are a band, but more importantly… we're family. We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety."

Days later, Kelley thanked his supporters in a message shared on Instagram that said he was "grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health."

"As Far as You Could" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other online platforms.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

