Lacey Chabert's Blog: Getting Ready for Baby

In her latest blog, the mom-to-be talks about the final steps in prepping for her new daughter's arrival

Please welcome back celebrity blogger, Lacey Chabert!

The actress, best known as Claudia on Party of Five and Gretchen in Mean Girls, can currently be seen on Still the King, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. on CMT. She’ll next appear in Hallmark’s A Wish for Christmas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chabert, 33, married Dave Nehdar during an intimate wedding over the 2013 holidays.

The mom-to-be confirmed in February that the couple are expecting their first child — a girl! –who will be welcomed by their chihuahua Kitty.

You can find her on Instagram and Twitter @IamLaceyChabert.

Image zoom



CHRISTINE FARAH PHOTOGRAPHY

There’s so much to do in getting ready for the arrival of our baby. We’ve interviewed pediatricians, toured the hospital, taken CPR and childbirth classes, installed the car seat, debated cord blood banking and attempted to organize our home as much as possible.

One of my favorite parts of nesting though was creating the room in which our baby will grow up. This room in our home had previously been intended as a guest room, but had turned into a storage unit of sorts filled with the random things we didn’t know where else to put. If I’m being honest, it had nearly become an episode of the show Hoarders, but that could be another blog entirely. I get very attached to things and like to save everything.

Like, everything.

I’m trying to change!

Image zoom



CHRISTINE FARAH PHOTOGRAPHY

You may have seen the nursery pictures on PEOPLE, but I want to give you a more personal look at what went into designing the room.

I wasn’t blessed with the interior-design gene. Had I been left to my own devices without the help of a professional, undoubtedly my baby’s room would have been pink on pink on pink. I swear I would have painted the floor and ceiling itself pink with accents of, well, pink! Because of my lack of design ability, I was thrilled to have the help of a very talented interior designer, Vanessa Antonelli.

When Vanessa designed a room that largely featured gray, I was surprised. The day before we were set to paint, I panicked and called her suggesting that we paint more white or pink instead. She explained why it would look better with the palette she’d created. I decided to just trust her and not stand in the way of her plan.

Image zoom



CHRISTINE FARAH PHOTOGRAPHY

Lacey Chabert’s Blog: The Secret to Hiding My Baby Bump on Set

Lacey Chabert’s Blog: I’m Having a Baby Girl!

I’m so glad I did because I’m in love with the results. She’s such a talented designer. She took my vision — or what I thought was my vision — and created something more beautiful than I could have imagined! I realize it was a luxury to work with a professional. Vanessa is also an incredibly lovely person and I enjoyed getting to know her and her sweet family.

With so many products available, I deferred to her wisdom when selecting what should go in the room. I love what she chose. I think the pattern of wallpaper by Tempaper is so pretty. I’ve never used wallpaper before and now I want to wallpaper everything!

I love that the crib by Franklin & Ben is classic yet modern, and the Bella Notte bedding is so feminine and soft. The Delta glider and Best Home Fashion ottoman are also favorites of mine because they are so comfortable. I look forward to spending time rocking the baby here.

RELATED: Inside Lacey Chabert’s Feminine and Romantic Nursery

Image zoom



Courtesy Lacey Chabert

I wanted to add a personal touch so we included this pink blanket that my grandmother crocheted for me. She made it years ago in the hopes that I’d one day have a little girl. It’s really special to me.

My sister Crissy came out to visit while we were setting up the room. She offered her moral support and “supervised” with a glass of wine in hand of course. Aunt Crissy is very excited about meeting her niece!

Huge thanks to my dear friends and talented hair and makeup artists Rachel Pagan and Annette Davenport who got me ready for the pictures. I’m just so thankful for all of the amazing women in my life!

Image zoom



CHRISTINE FARAH PHOTOGRAPHY

This last month of pregnancy is so interesting. I’m calm, but I feel like my emotions have also been all over the place. These past nine months have flown by and yet they’ve also felt like an eternity. It’s surreal and beyond exciting that my due date is finally approaching! In some moments I feel completely ready and in others, I panic that we have forgotten to take care of something before her arrival.

Image zoom



Courtesy Lacey Chabert

Speaking of her arrival, how will that transpire? What if my water breaks in the middle of a crowded restaurant like it did for my sister? Will my family make it to California in time for her birth? Just how painful will labor be? Will I be a sweaty mess yelling at Dave through contractions? How and when will she end up being born? Will we be good parents?!

With so many unanswered questions, all I know for certain is this: I have never been more excited to meet someone. The thought of finally laying my eyes on her little face fills my heart with joy deeper than I’ve ever felt before. She’s already a blessing to us.

Thank you all so much for your support throughout my pregnancy. I’m enjoying sharing this journey with you!