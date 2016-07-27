The Still the King star celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child on Sunday, July 17 in Beverly Hills

On Sundays, they wear pink!

Mom-to-be Lacey Chabert was the guest of honor at a baby shower hosted by Good Carma Studio on Sunday, July 17. The event, which was held at Ocean Prime Beverly Hills, channeled the same blush-and-cream theme Chabert’s soon-to-arrive daughter will enjoy throughout her nursery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was overwhelmed with joy to have been surrounded by so much love at my shower,” Chabert, 33, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “When I look around at my group of friends, I realize how blessed I am to have such wonderful people in my life to support me as I become a mother.

“My daughter is fortunate to have these individuals influence her life as well,” the Party of Five alum adds.

Image Credit: Molly Hauge



Molly Hauge

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Lacey Chabert Shower 2



Molly Hauge

Lacey Chabert Shower 3



Molly Hauge

The actress, who is still known for her hilarious turn as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, really committed to the pink influence throughout the party.

Although Chabert herself stood out by donning a purple dress that showcased her bump, everything from the stationery, to the décor, to the floral arrangements by The Bashful Rose and the desserts were influenced by the feminine blush hue.

Lacey Chabert Shower 1



Molly Hauge

Lacey Chabert Shower 4



Molly Hauge

Although the actress’s sweets table didn’t include Toaster Strudels, guests were treated to caramel apples, Rice Krispies Treats, mini naked cakes and much more by Polkatots — the center of the spread being a pull-apart cupcake creation in the shape of a pretty pink bow.

Lacey Chabert Shower 6



Molly Hauge

Lacey Chabert Shower 7



Molly Hauge

Lacey Chabert Shower 11



Molly Hauge

Michaels craft tables were set up around the space for guests to create memorable items for Chabert’s little girl, who will be the first child for the actress and her husband Dave Nehdar.

Among the creative-outlet options? Writing wishes for her daughter and hanging them on a wishing tree, decorating scrapbook pages in the shape of onesies and an area where Chabert’s friends could take mini Polaroids to document the day.

Lacey Chabert Shower 9



Molly Hauge

Lacey Chabert Shower 5



Molly Hauge

Lacey Chabert Shower 8



Molly Hauge

“The shower was such a fun day filled with lots of laughs, love and an overabundance of cake! What could be better than that?” Chabert says. “It’s a day I’ll always remember.”

Lacey Chabert Shower 10



Molly Hauge

Lacey Chabert Shower 12



Molly Hauge

While the shower likely ensured Chabert has everything she needs for her baby girl, the love and support of her fellow moms and moms-to-be seems to be what she cherishes and appreciates even more dearly.

“It’s really nice to go through pregnancy with friends because your body is just changing in so many ways and so many things are happening that cause concern,” she told PEOPLE in April. “To be able to turn to my friends and ask for advice has been really, really nice.”

For more from Lacey Chabert’s baby shower, pick up the newest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.