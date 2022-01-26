Lacey Chabert Says Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Just Realized She's in Mean Girls

Lacey Chabert is revealing her daughter's reaction to discovering her mom's role in Mean Girls.

The actress, 39, appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show where she recounted the hilarious moment her 5-year-old daughter Julia Mimi Bella first realized her mom played Gretchen Wieners.

Asked if Julia has ever watched the 2004 comedy, Chabert says she came home from work one day to husband David Nehdar telling her that he and Julia had "watched a few scenes from it."

"I'm like, 'Okay,' " Chabert recalls, looking concerned. "And [Julia] goes, 'Mommy, I didn't know you were Gretchen Wieners. Did you know that was your name?' "

"It's so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth," adds Chabert.

The Hallmark Channel star recently celebrated her daughter's 5th birthday with a "Magical Mermaid" themed party.

"I've always loved planning parties for friends and family so I've had so much fun throwing themed birthday parties for my daughter. We love any excuse to have people over and have a fun celebration together! 🎉," Chabert wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the celebration.

"We made tutu skirts for the tables, created our own little photo booth and a mermaid store to spoil the kiddos with prizes," she added.