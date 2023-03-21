Lacey Chabert Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of 6½-Year-Old Daughter Julia: 'Light of My Life'

"There's no place like home," the actress wrote alongside the black-and-white photo in a recent Instagram post

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 09:20 AM
Lacey Chabert and daughter Julia. Photo: Lacey Chabert Instagram

For Lacey Chabert, "There's no place like home."

The actress recently shared an adorable throwback photo of her 6½-year-old daughter Julia Mimi Bella, and it gave her all the feels.

"This popped up in my photo memories as 6 years ago," Chabert, 40, wrote alongside the sweet black-and-white snapshot.

"Where does the time go?!" she pondered. "My daughter is the light of my life and I can't wait to get home to hug her and kiss those little cheeks exactly one million times!"

"Filming these movies on location is such a special experience for which I'm so grateful, but there's no place like home 💜," the Mean Girls star added.

Lacey Chabert and daughter Julia in December 2017. Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Chabert knows what it's like to be away from home. She has filmed more than 30 movies for the Hallmark Channel, starting with 2010's Elevator Girl.

And she's nowhere near slowing down: The actress announced earlier this month she's set to star in the upcoming Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango.

Chabert signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with the network in February 2022, and has been producing much of her own content.

RELATED VIDEO: Lacey Chabert Talks Balancing Motherhood and Work — She Even Brought Her Baby Girl to Set!

Despite her busy work schedule, the actress previously told PEOPLE that Julia is her main focus.

"My daughter is my No. 1 priority," Chabert said in 2019. "I'm lucky and incredibly fortunate that my family is able to travel with me most of the time."

"This is my first time being a mom and I'm figuring out as I go," the Party of Five alum continued. "But Julia is the light of my life. I'm very thankful that I'm also able to continue working."

Chabert added, "I hope to set that example for her to let her know that you can do it all, but with a lot of help and support!"

Just last week, Chabert celebrated Mean Girls costar Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy news.

Following Lohan's big announcement, two of her costars from the 2004 movie — Chabert and Amanda Seyfried — were quick to congratulate the star and share their excitement.

"This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" Seyfried, 37, who played Karen Smith, wrote in the comments section of Lohan's post — a remark that garnered thousands of likes from fans.

Meanwhile, Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners, added, "I'm thrilled for you!!!! So exciting ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

