Lacey Chabert Recently Gave Her Daughter, 2½, Her 'First Time Out' — with an Unexpected Result

Lacey Chabert is learning the ropes of parenting a toddler, one tantrum at a time.

The Hallmark Channel star, 36, chatted with Carissa Culiner for an episode of E! News’ Mom2Mom, where she opened up about a recent incident where disciplining her 2½-year-old daughter Julia Mimi Bella didn’t quite yield the results she was hoping for.

“It tests your patience,” Chabert said of being mom to a young child. “I just gave her her first time out … she’s just pretending to cry and then the second I turn around, she starts laughing! She’s literally mocking me, I think.”

“And so I go over to her and I explain, ‘That happened because you didn’t listen to Mommy. Mommy loves you and I’m gonna take care of you, so you have to listen to Mommy,’ ” she recalled. “She goes, ‘I liked it. I like time out.’ “

Like many kids Julia’s age, she gets emotional over things adults don’t quite understand — and for Chabert’s daughter, one recent example was at the airport.

“We gate-check the stroller, and every time she sees them coming with the sticker, the tag, she flips,” the former Mean Girls actress admitted. “[Falls right] on the ground. Just absolutely loses her mind. ‘No sticker on my stroller! I don’t want it! I don’t want it!’ She’s very dramatic.”

“It almost alarms people,” Chabert continued, adding with a laugh, “They’re like, ‘Okay, we won’t put it on — hope your stroller makes it!’ “

Lacey Chabert and daughter Julia Lacey Chabert/Instagram

Despite its challenges, Chabert wouldn’t change a thing about being a parent, calling her daughter her “No. 1 priority” in an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month.

“This is my first time being a mom and I’m figuring out as I go. But Julia is the light of my life,” said the A Puzzle to Die For star. “I’m very thankful that I’m also able to continue working.”

Added the proud mother of one, “I hope to set that example for her to let her know that you can do it all, but with a lot of help and support!”