La La Anthony Says Son Kiyan Is 'Protective' of Her Dating: 'It's Like It's My Dad in the House'

La La Anthony and ex Carmelo Anthony share 15-year-old son Kiyan

Georgia Slater
Published on January 25, 2023 01:19 PM
La La Anthony (R) and Kiyan Carmelo Anthony attend the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2022 in New York City
Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty

La La Anthony's teenage son is keeping a watchful eye on his mom's dating life.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show Wednesday, the TV personality, 40, bonded with the singer about how both of their teenage sons are "protective" over their moms. Anthony shares son Kiyan, 15, with ex Carmelo Anthony, while Jennifer Hudson is mom to son David Daniel Otunga Jr, 13, with ex-fiancé David Otunga.

"How does he feel about you dating?" Hudson asked Anthony.

"He doesn't like it," she admitted. "And I'm like, 'So you just want your mom to be alone forever?' He's like, 'Yeah, kind of.'"

"But anytime his friends want to go out and do something he's like, 'Alright mom bye see you later I'm going here,' and I'm like, 'You just leave me in a heartbeat but you don't want me to have anybody!' " she quipped.

Siding with Anthony's experience, Hudson added she "can't even get on the phone" around her son.

"Me either! I feel like it's my dad in the house or something," Anthony said with a laugh. "I'm sneaking [around], texting…this is crazy! Or he's like, 'Mom let me see your phone real quick,' like for what? What do you need my phone for?"

"It must be a mommy-son thing," said Hudson, to which Anthony agreed.

Anthony, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June 2021, also shared how she's been recently teaching her son about being respectful to women.

"I lead by example. Like if I get dressed for an event or something and I'm just leaving he might not say anything," she began. "So I'm like, 'Do you think mom looks nice?' And he's like, 'Yeah mom you look really nice.'"

"And I tell him just make sure you say that because women like to hear compliments. Women like people to do nice things for them," she continued. "So I start with me so he can learn from me how to do that."

"Or if someone does something nice for you, acknowledge that, let them know that was nice or that made you feel special," added Anthony. "I try to make sure he's in touch with his feelings."

