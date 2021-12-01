La La Anthony Shows How Much Son Kiyan, 14, Has Grown: 'He's Taller Than Me'
The teen is La La's only child which she shares with Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony
La La Anthony's son is growing up!
On Tuesday, Anthony, 42, shared a photo of herself standing alongside her 14-year-old son Kiyan Carmelo — who is already taller than the actress as the two sported matching orange gear in support of the New York Yankees.
My baby @kiyananthony is growing up soooo fast 😩😩😩😩❤️❤️❤️ he's taller than me…faster than me…but I'll still knock him out if I need too!!! 🥊 😂😂😂😂😂," wrote Anthony in the Instagram post Tuesday.
The teen is La La's only child, whom she shares with Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony.
RELATED: La La Anthony Says She Is Focused on 'Self-Love' After Filing for Divorce from Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo, 37, and La La tied the knot in 2010 and announced their split in April 2017.
In June, La La filed for divorce from Anthony citing irreconcilable differences, PEOPLE reported in November, adding that she is focused on her own happiness after ending the 11-year marriage.
In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Power actress opened up about transitioning to the single life after filing for divorce.
RELATED: La La Anthony Says She's 'Figuring Out' Marriage to Carmelo as the Estranged Pair Is Seen Making Out
"I am just really about self-love and taking care of myself," she said. "Obviously, my son, Kiyan, is 14, in high school, he is my priority, but I'm really just about tapping into me and what do I like to do and what do I enjoy. It has always been about everyone else but me, and this year I kind of want to make it a little bit about me."