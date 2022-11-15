La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps.

On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003.

The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June 2021, called herself the "proudest mom on the planet" as she shared a series of photos of Kiyan posing with mutiple Syracuse-themed balloon displays.

"Your hard work and dedication is paying off. You are my son, my best friend, & my hero @kiyananthony…to get a scholarship offer at 15 yrs old from the school your dad won a championship with is mind blowing…" she wrote. "Keep GOD first and everything else will follow… thank you @syracuseu 🏀I LOVE YOU & I WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR #1 FAN!!"

Many of La La's famous friends congratulated the teenager in the comments of the photo.

"LETS GO!!!!! Congrats!!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote, while her sister Khloé Kardashian added, "Congratulations!!!!!!! Let's go Kiyan!!!!!!!!!!!!"

"Congratulations ❤️" Viola Davis replied, while Ciara wrote, "Sooooo proud of you!! We love you so much Kiyan! ❤️❤️❤️."

Carmelo, 38, also shared the exciting news on his Instagram Story, writing, "Just the beginning."

The former couple's son also expressed his gratitude on Twitter, sharing that he's "beyond blessed" to receive the offer.

Last year, the Power star opened up about being a working mom, as well as how living under the public eye has impacted the way she raises her teenage son Kiyan.

"He just got an Instagram probably like a month ago, and he asked me every day for the last like two or three years," La La said on an appearance of the Tamron Hall Show. "And I was so worried and so against it. I finally caved in about a month ago, and so far it's been good. We've had no issues."

La La added that Kiyan is "a great kid who's super responsible, which makes my life a lot easier." She admitted it is hard to balance being a working mom, but she's always made sure that her son is her top priority.

"As long as I prioritize him first, which he'll always be first over anything I'm doing, then kind of everything else falls into place after that," she explained. "But Kiyan comes before any job or anything at all times, and everyone I work with or anyone who's a part of what I'm doing knows that."