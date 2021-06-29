La La Anthony Opens Up About Being a Working Mom to 14-Year-Old Son: He 'Comes Before Any Job'

La La Anthony always puts her son first.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show Monday, the Power star, 41, opened up about being a working mom, as well as how living under the public eye has impacted the way she raises her 14-year-old son Kiyan.

"He just got an Instagram probably like a month ago, and he asked me every day for the last like two or three years," she told host Tamron Hall. "And I was so worried and so against it. I finally caved in about a month ago, and so far it's been good. We've had no issues."

Anthony added that Kiyan is "a great kid who's super responsible, which makes my life a lot easier." She admitted it is hard to balance being a working mom, but she's always made sure that her son is her top priority.

"As long as I prioritize him first, which he'll always be first over anything I'm doing, then kind of everything else falls into place after that," she explained. "But Kiyan comes before any job or anything at all times, and everyone I work with or anyone who's a part of what I'm doing knows that."

Earlier in June, Anthony filed for divorce from Kiyan's father, Portland Trail Blazers athlete Carmelo Anthony, after nearly 11 years of marriage.

La La, 41, submitted the divorce papers on Thursday in New York, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and had been on and off since first splitting in April 2017. They reunited in late 2018 after their initial separation announcement, but then in July 2019, PEOPLE learned they were living apart as Anthony sought legal guidance on how to move forward with the relationship.

Recently, Anthony - who is working alongside Issa Rae on the production of the upcoming film Juju - opened up to PEOPLE about how she is carving out time in her busy schedule to focus on herself.

"The balancing act is hard. I'm still figuring it out, but I'm starting to understand how having that 'me time' '- having that workout time makes me a better person," she said. "Because before for me ... anytime I wasn't working, I felt like I wasn't doing enough or I felt guilty or I felt bad. And I realized it all goes hand in hand, I'm going to work smarter and harder and better when I've had that 'me time' or workout time."

The proud mom also spoke about how her son Kiyan's budding athletic talents inspires her.