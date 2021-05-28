La La Anthony Hopes Son Kiyan, 14, Will Attend an HBCU: 'It Could Be a Great Experience for Him'

La La Anthony wants others to receive the "amazing" college experience she had.

On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Thursday, the 39-year-old TV personality and actress opened up about her partnership with McDonald's that helps HBCU students secure money for college through its Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program, also in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).

She said the opportunity (which is taking submissions online until June 7 for $500,000 worth of scholarships) is important to her since she herself went to Howard University — and she hopes one day her 14-year-old son Kiyan will also attend an HBCU.

"He's just starting high school in the fall so we started helping him with picking his high school, which is really good because it prepares him to understand the process when it comes to picking a college for himself," says La La, who shares her son with NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

"I would definitely tell him, and he knows what a great experience I had at Howard and understands the importance of HBCUs, and if that's the right fit for him with what he wants to do, I would support it," the mom adds. "But I will definitely continue to let him know what an amazing experience I had and how I think it could be an amazing experience for him as well."

In November, La La told PEOPLE about her time at home in isolation amid the pandemic, explaining that she is "grateful" for growing her bond with her basketball-loving teenager.

"My son and I have always been close, but I've gotten to spend even more time with him — getting even more connected to his world and what's going on with him. So that's really been great," she said at the time.

"And just wanting to be in tune with his experience during this time ... we're often just worried about how it's affecting us and we don't even check in with our kids and see how it's affecting them," La La added. "I mean, this is not normal yet, [but] it's become our new norm, in a sense."