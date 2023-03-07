La La Anthony Celebrates Son Kiyan's 16th Birthday with Sentimental Photos: 'You Are My Everything'

La La Anthony is a mom to a 16-year-old!

The 40-year-old actress celebrated son Kiyan's milestone birthday Tuesday by sharing an Instagram video of her teenager — whom she shares with ex-husband and NBA star Carmelo Anthony — that featured photos of him from birth until current day.

A trip to the dentist and a young Kiyan holding a massive trophy were included in the footage while Jhené Aiko's "Promises" (feat. Namiko and Miyagi) played over the clip, adding a sentimental touch.

In the caption, La La said she couldn't believe her only child is officially 16.

"My boy is 16 today! 😱😱I still can't really wrap my mind around having a 16 yr old," she wrote. "I always say I was blessed with a best friend and a son all in one."

Addressing Kiyan, she added, "You are my happiness. You are my motivation. You are my EVERYTHING. You have the most humble & kind heart ❤️You are the hardest worker and you are so focused & dedicated to your dream it's incredible to watch.

"Im honored to be your mom. I thank GOD for you everyday. Enjoy your bday & all the love. I have so many things planned for you today!!"

Michael Loccisano/Getty

She concluded her caption with a joke, suggesting Kiyan wanted a gift she wasn't quite ready to give him.

"Now about that tattoo 🤔🤔🤣🤣I love you @kiyananthony 🙏🏽❤️," she wrote.

In the comments section, he received birthday wishes from La La's friends, including Monica and Naturi Naughton. "HAPPY 16th NEPHEW !!!! Love youuuu @kiyananthony," said Monica, while Naughton added: "Omg! It happens so fast! Happy 16th Birthday @kiyananthony 🔥❤️."

La La's tribute to Kiyan didn't end there. In her Instagram Story, she acknowledged that she was flooding fans' social media as she added more snaps of the future college basketball player.

"I know I'm going crazy with the photos but I don't care my baby is 16 today," she wrote.

Her friend Kim Kardashian also showed love to Kiyan on his big day.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS mogul, 42, shared a throwback photo of Kiyan followed by an adorable picture of him and North West, 9, writing, "Happy Birthday! We love you so much."

Carmelo also didn't let the day go by without sending love to his son.

On Instagram, he shared a gallery of their special moments on and off the court, captioning the post: "HAPPY BORN DAY @kiyananthony! Nothing Makes Me Happier Than Seeing You Grow Into The Person You Were Meant to Be!! Love You 🙌🏾."