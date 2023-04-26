L.A. Dodgers Pitcher Evan Phillips and Wife Welcome First Baby, Son Beau: 'Beyond Blessed'

The MLB pitcher and wife Elizabeth are first-time parents after welcoming their baby boy a few weeks ahead of schedule

Published on April 26, 2023 02:01 PM
L.A. Dodgers' Pitcher Evan Philliips and Wife Elizabeth Welcome Son Beau Gray: 'Beyond Blessed'
Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty, Elizabeth Phillips/instagram

Evan Phillips has added the first player to his home team!

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, 28, and wife Elizabeth have welcomed their first baby, the couple announced on Instagram Wednesday. The couple's baby boy was originally due to arrive in early June.

Son Beau Gray Phillips was born on Thursday, April 20 at 11:33 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz., the joint announcement revealed.

"Welcome to the world, Beau Gray Phillips! Our pride, joy and whole heart!! 🤍🤍🤍 April 20, 2023 @ 11:33pm, 6lbs 8 oz.," the couple wrote in the caption.

"Our sweet baby boy decided to join us a bit early, and is getting some extra loving in the NICU. Everyone is doing well!" the couple shared. "This is a love we simply never knew could exist. We are beyond blessed and over the moon with our sweet baby!"

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2020, announced their exciting baby news in December, sharing a photo shoot where the couple posed with a strip of ultrasound photos.

"Our biggest blessing - sweet Baby Phillips joining the crew in 2023!!! 🥹," they captioned the images.

A week before welcoming their baby boy, Elizabeth shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the couple enjoying the first week of baseball season.

Posing happily with her bump in different Dodgers-themed outfits, she captioned the photos, "Opening Day/week fun! 🫶⚾️🧢."

