L.A. Dodgers Pitcher Caleb Ferguson and Wife Welcome First Baby: 'More Than We Could Have Ever Dreamt'

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson and wife Carissa are proud first-time parents.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, sharing the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Thursday.

"More than we could have ever dreamt 🤍 Brooks Robert Ferguson 5/9/2023 4:41pm 9lbs," they captioned the adorable photo of the newborn.

Baby Brooks can be seen rocking a knit beanie and matching onesie while sleeping atop a blanket with his first and middle name written across it.

The pair first shared they were expecting their first child together in October with a sweet post on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our best adventure is about to begin.. See you in the spring, baby BOY! 💙💫," Carissa wrote.

She and the athlete, 26, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November.

Carissa commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post, writing, "Happy 1st anniversary my love! This has been the best and easiest year spent loving you. 11.20.21 🤍🤍🤍."

The new mom has shared numerous maternity photo shoot snaps in recent months, including a sweet black-and-white shot of her and Ferguson.

"Patiently awaiting our boys arrival 🫶🏻 can't wait to share every single photo from @barebabyphotography 🥺," she wrote in February.