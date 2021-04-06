New Parents Can't Stop Raving About These Ultra-Soft, Cooling Baby Pajamas

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
For many, one of the most exciting parts about having newborns and young children is the chance to dress them up in adorable clothes that are just as cute as they are. Animal onesies, soft socks, and little beanies are just some of the essentials in any kids' wardrobe, but if you're looking for buttery-soft, safely made pajamas, you should have Kyte Baby on your radar. Parents on the Internet rave about the shopper-loved brand, and Amazon reviewers call Kyte Baby's ultra-soft pajamas simply the "softest and prettiest jammies."
In fact, Kyte Baby's pajamas, which are available in styles such as two-pieces, onesies, bodysuits, and even sleep bags, have near-perfect ratings on Amazon: The brand's Soft Bamboo Rayon Rompers and Footies both have 4.8-star grades, and its bodysuits currently show a 4.9-star overall rating from nearly 300 shoppers. The rompers were particularly named "a must-have" that's "worth every penny" by parents on Amazon, and some say their toddlers "insist" on wearing the brand's pajama sets every night.
Buy It! Kyte Baby Toddler Pajama Set in Storm, $35.99; amazon.com
Made with a cooling bamboo material that's hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating, and more breathable than cotton, Kyte Baby's clothes are perfect for babies who can't stay still in hot weather. But the best part about them is how soft they are: Incredibly smooth to the touch, Kyte Baby's one pieces and pajama sets are so velvety that parents say they wish they came in adult sizes — something that's actually possible with Kyte Baby's line of women's loungewear.
"I found Kyte [when] looking for a double zipper when my baby was a newborn," said a reviewer who praised the brand's rompers. "She needed to stay swaddled during a diaper change, and Kyte was the solution. She is no longer swaddled, but we fell in love with Kyte because they are so soft, functional and look great."
Another new parent said Kyte Baby's bodysuits are their "absolute favorite baby onesies," calling them "lightweight, breathable, and super soft." The reviewer went on to add, "They have an amazing amount of stretch that allows you to wear them beyond the listed age. These are my preferred for sleeping because they keep babies from overheating."
Pajamas aren't the only things to see from Kyte Baby, though: Reviewers have praised its baby beanies made of the same bamboo material, its baby blankets that some say their kids "can't sleep without," and even toddler bath robes that shoppers say are made of "literally the greatest fabric for [their] kids." Since Kyte Baby offers multiple colors for its products (everything from a pastel green sage to summertime honey yellow), it's almost impossible to find something that won't look great with your little one.
Shop our favorites from Kyte Baby below.
Buy It! Kyte Baby Soft Bamboo Rayon Romper with Zipper Closure in Blush, $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kyte Baby Soft Bamboo Rayon Footies with Snap Closure in Sage, $31.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kyte Baby Short Sleeve Unisex Baby Bodysuit in Emerald, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kyte Baby Unisex Bamboo Rayon Sleeping Bag, $59.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kyte Baby Bamboo Rayon Baby Beanie Soft Knotted Caps 3-Pack, $23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kyte Baby Printed Bib, $10; kytebaby.com
Buy It! Kyte Baby Baby Blanket, $45; kytebaby.com
Buy It! Kyte Baby Hooded Bath Towel, $35; kytebaby.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.