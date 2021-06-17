Kyrie Irving and Marlene Wilkerson Reveal They Welcomed Baby in Video Documenting Home Birth

NBA star Kyrie Irving is also dad to 5½-year-old daughter Azurie Elizabeth from a previous relationship

Kyrie Irving has a new addition to the family!

The NBA player, 29, and influencer Marlene Wilkerson have welcomed their first baby together, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.

In a YouTube video published on her The Find Guru channel earlier this week, Wilkerson revealed that she welcomed a baby, sharing clips from her home birth, which Irving was present for.

Titled "Our Pregnancy Journey," the video features a montage of moments leading up to the birth, as Wilkerson shows off her baby bump in a maternity photoshoot and other sweet pregnancy memories.

The video includes meditative music and narration throughout, and at one point, when the new mom is seen in labor in a bathtub, the Brooklyn Nets star assists, heard saying, "I got you, baby," as the newborn cries.

A message at the end of the video reads: "A dedication to indigenous women to reclaim their bodies and heal our lineage through [sacred] natural birth. May you find your way to that inner knowing. May we educate, empower and assist each other through the sacred journey of becoming and being a Mother."

Irving is also dad to 5½-year-old daughter Azurie Elizabeth from a previous relationship.