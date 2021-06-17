Kyrie Irving and Marlene Wilkerson Reveal They Welcomed Baby in Video Documenting Home Birth
NBA star Kyrie Irving is also dad to 5½-year-old daughter Azurie Elizabeth from a previous relationship
Kyrie Irving has a new addition to the family!
The NBA player, 29, and influencer Marlene Wilkerson have welcomed their first baby together, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.
In a YouTube video published on her The Find Guru channel earlier this week, Wilkerson revealed that she welcomed a baby, sharing clips from her home birth, which Irving was present for.
Titled "Our Pregnancy Journey," the video features a montage of moments leading up to the birth, as Wilkerson shows off her baby bump in a maternity photoshoot and other sweet pregnancy memories.
The video includes meditative music and narration throughout, and at one point, when the new mom is seen in labor in a bathtub, the Brooklyn Nets star assists, heard saying, "I got you, baby," as the newborn cries.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
A message at the end of the video reads: "A dedication to indigenous women to reclaim their bodies and heal our lineage through [sacred] natural birth. May you find your way to that inner knowing. May we educate, empower and assist each other through the sacred journey of becoming and being a Mother."
Irving is also dad to 5½-year-old daughter Azurie Elizabeth from a previous relationship.
Announcing her birth in November 2015, he wrote on Instagram, "35 hours of labor from her great mother and she came into the world to bring a shine to my world that I never thought was possible. I love you so much, and my heart grew the first time I felt your heart against mine."