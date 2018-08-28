In Sync! Kym Johnson Herjavec's Twins Meet 'Uncle Joey' Fatone — See the Sweet Picture

Kym Johnson Herjavec‘s babies have met their Uncle Joey.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, recently introduced her 4-month-old twins, Haven Mae and Hudson Robert, to Joey Fatone. (The duo were partners twice on the competition show, in seasons 4 and 15 — during the latter of which they placed second.)

Johnson Herjavec posted a photo of Fatone, 41, holding both babies with a big smile on his face. “Uncle Joey,” she captioned the picture, tacking on a red heart emoji.

“Also finally [met] these little munchkins!!” Fatone wrote alongside a close-up version of the snapshot, joking, “So happy to see @kymherjavec5678 and @robert_herjavec [but] really happy to see their kids !! Not them.”

On her Instagram story, Johnson Herjavec shared videos of the meetup. In the first, she said, “Look who I bumped into.” Fatone replied, “And look who I’m stealing,” pretending to carry the babies away.

When Johnson Herjavec said, “You look really comfortable there, Joey,” Fatone answered, “Well, I’ve had kids before.” (The former ‘NSYNC member is dad to daughters Kloey Alexandra, 8½, and Briahna, 17.)

In the next video, as Johnson Herjavec complimented Fatone for cradling Haven until she fell asleep, the singer said, “It’s called the magic touch.”

Earlier this month, Johnson Herjavec told fans that caring for the babies — her only children — with husband Robert Herjavec, has required her to multitask. In the photo, she held one twin and bottle-fed the other.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” Johnson Herjavec told PEOPLE weeks before giving birth. “It’s such an amazing blessing.”