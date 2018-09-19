Kym Johnson Herjavec is coping with tendonitis.

The Dancing with the Stars alum and mother of two revealed Wednesday on Instagram that she is suffering from the inflammation in her wrist.

“Good morning! So yesterday turned out to be a crazy day. It’s one of those days where I tried to fit too much into one day and then things happen with the babies and things just didn’t happen. It was just a nightmare,” Johnson Herjavec, 42, said in her Instagram Story.

“But anyway, a little update on my wrist if anyone’s interested at all. It’s basically tendonitis,” shared Johnson Herjavec, who shares nearly 5-month-old twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae with husband Robert Herjavec.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Tendinitis is inflammation or irritation of a tendon — the thick fibrous cords that attach muscle to bone. The condition causes pain and tenderness just outside a joint. While tendinitis can occur in any of your tendons, it’s most common around your shoulders, elbows, wrists, knees and heels.”

To help alleviate the pain, the professional dancer will be wearing a split on her wrist for the next two weeks.

“So I’ve got to wear this splint. As you can see, it’s disgusting. Haven threw up on it already,” she said as she showcased her black splint. “I’ve got to take it off and clean it. It’s so disgusting.”

Looking ahead to the next 14 days, Johnson Herjavec anticipates that wearing the split could be difficult while caring for her twins.

“I don’t know how I’m going to manage picking up two babies and doing all of that with this,” she said. “So I’ve basically got to wear this thing for two weeks. Let’s see how this goes.”

Since welcoming the twins in April, the new mom has been enjoying family time, including pool days, walks and working together in the office.

In August, she showed off her impressive twin-mom skills on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself caring for the siblings on the couch.

“Getting good at Multi tasking 👶👶🍼,” Johnson Herjavec captioned the post.