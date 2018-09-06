Kym Johnson Herjavec Takes Son Hudson on His 'First Swim' — and Jokes the Jet Ski Is Next!

Kym Johnson Herjavec‘s family vacation has been action-packed!

While enjoying a fun-filled trip to Croatia, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, soaked up the sun with her husband Robert Herjavec and the couple’s 4-month-old twins Haven Mae and Hudson Robert.

“Hudson’s first swim,” she wrote alongside a photo of her baby boy sitting between her legs on a wooden dock. In the image, the proud mama smiles while wearing a wide-brim hat and a striped bikini as Hudson opts for a sweet white sun bonnet and a colorful diaper.

“Tomorrow it’s the jet ski!” the mother of two added excitedly before immediately clarifying that she was “just kidding.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kym Johnson Herjavec's Instagram Story Kym Herjavec/Instagram

RELATED: Kym Johnson Herjavec Is “Getting Good at Multitasking” with Her Twins — See the Fun Photo

In another shot, the whole family could be seen enjoying their time together at the water — although some seemed to be having a better experience than others.

“Haven’s not so fussed with the water!” Johnson Herjavec wrote alongside the photo of herself picking up Hudson while husband Herjavec, 55, carried their little girl in his arms.

Kym Herjavec/Instagram

While enjoying a solo dip in the crystal-clear water, she also rejoiced over the fact that she was starting to see a change in her post-baby body.

“Time for a morning swim,” the Australian professional dancer wrote alongside a bikini snap, adding the hashtag, “slowlygettingabsback.”

Hudson Herjavec Kym Herjavec/Instagram

Haven Herjavec Kym Herjavec/Instagram

RELATED: Kym Johnson Shares Loving Anniversary Tribute for Husband Robert Herjavec: “2 Years, 2 Babies!”

When she wasn’t spending time in the water, Johnson Herjavec strolled around town with her bundles of joy, while also sharing a few new portraits of them.

In one adorable image, she thanked her pal Carson Kressley for gifting her babies some sweet new duds to wear on vacation.

“Thank you @carsonkressley for our sailing outfits #sailing⛵️ #twins #situationaldressing,” she wrote alongside an image of the twins wearing matching sailboat onesies (and smiles!).

Perhaps preparing her children for the family vacation one month earlier, the DWTS pro took them on their first trip to the pool.

The babies looked more than ready for the aquatic activity, wearing matching white sunhats and cute colorful swimsuits.

“Double trouble at the pool 👶👶,” the proud mom captioned a snapshot in which she was sporting a black bikini with a bandeau top under a white cover-up.