Pregnant Kylie Kelce Reveals What She Loves About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3

Kylie Kelce says that Jason Kelce has risen to the occasion of raising daughters in an incredible way as they prepare to welcome their third baby girl this month

Angela Andaloro
Published on February 12, 2023 09:05 AM
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Photo: Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce is getting ready for his second Super Bowl and his third start as a girl dad.

By his side is pregnant wife Kylie Kelce, who isn't just proud of her husband's accomplishments on the field, but also at home as a dad to daughters Elliotte, who turns 2 next month, Wyatt, 3, and another little girl on the way.

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie, 29, tells PEOPLE.

"He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because you're the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,' " she chuckles.

"I used to tell him before we had our first daughter, she's gonna have you wrapped around her finger. He said, 'I'm not gonna spoil her!' And I'm like, 'I don't think you understand.'"

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles signs a baby doll for a fan after an NFL divisional round football game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty

Kylie had some knowledge of these situations, even before starting a family of her own. Not only is she a mom of girls, but she's one of two daughters and her dad was the only boy in a family with six girls.

"I just know that the bond that I have with my own father, and so I would have to try and explain to Jason. Like, 'I just mean that this little girl is going to be so deeply in love with you, and you're going to be like her first love, her first idea of what true love can be.'"

While he was skeptical then, Kylie says he's changed his tune now. "I'll send him a video or a picture of our oldest and he'll just be like, 'She's just so cute!'"

Joking that it's "quite the compliment" to himself because Wyatt "looks just like" him, Kylie admits that the 3-year-old and her husband share "this unbelievable bond."

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Kylie Kelce Instagram

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold."

As fans wonder whether the "Kelce Bowl" will feature the birth of the third Kelce girl, Frida decided to sponsor Kylie as their MVP, "Most Valuable Pusher."

In a full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer Wednesday, Frida announced its sponsorship of Kylie alongside a photo of her during Elliotte's birth.

Helping other families through the partnership, Frida will be doing something special for all of the women who are bringing babies into the world on Sunday, providing them with the tools to start their season of motherhood.

Moms who welcome a baby on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, can send proof of birth and a shipping address, and Frida will send Frida Mom and Frida Baby gear to help them tackle parenthood.

