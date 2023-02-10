Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters

Kylie Kelce raves about how seriously "Uncle Trav" takes time with nieces Elliotte, who turns 2 next month, and Wyatt, 3

Published on February 10, 2023 09:19 AM
Photo: Jason Hanna/Getty, Kylie Kelce/instagram

The Kelce family is a tight-knit bunch.

As the family prepares for brothers Travis and Jason Kelce to face off in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce says that behind closed doors, it's "all love."

Speaking with PEOPLE about how she's feeling as she prepares to watch her husband play in Glendale, Arizona — with daughters Elliotte, 23 months, and Wyatt, 3, in tow, while 38 weeks pregnant — Kylie shares that her brother-in-law Travis is the "absolute best" as an uncle to their girls.

"It's very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason," she says with a laugh.

"He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine," Kylie, who is expecting the couple's third baby girl, says of Travis.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce Instagram

"I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn't sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, 'No, no, you sit on the floor. We're gonna do a puzzle. We're gonna build blocks. We're gonna do this, we're gonna do that.' "

Kylie says she's tried to tell Travis that he can turn down his nieces' many requests.

"Our oldest, she's our boss. She's our ring leader, and she just has demand after demand for him. And I'm like, 'Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?' "

"He was like 'Yeah, I don't think I can.' And so he will do it," she tells PEOPLE.

"She'll be like, 'Jump up and down.' He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through."

All About Jason Kelce's Kids
Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Discussing the opportunity to team up with Frida in the final stretch of her pregnancy, Kylie tells PEOPLE why she chose to feature a mid-birth photo in the powerful full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer the brand had printed in her honor.

"When I connected with Frida, we discussed that picture in particular, and I shared it on my Instagram because I just think it's the epitome of 'ignorance is bliss,' " Kylie explains. "At the top of the picture which is not in the ad, is Jason smiling ear-to-ear, completely unknowing of what was going on."

"I also think that it's such an empowering photo. There is a human exiting my body, and my veins are popping on my forehead, and I'm sweating, and it's the peak of pregnancy," the mom says. "You get to finally meet this little human that you built, and that's the authentic mom feel that Frida gives off to me."

Helping other families through the partnership, Frida will be doing something special for all of the women who are bringing babies into the world on Sunday, providing them with the tools to start their season of motherhood.

Moms who welcome a baby on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, can send proof of birth and a shipping address, and Frida will send Frida Mom and Frida Baby gear to tackle their biggest game yet: parenthood.

