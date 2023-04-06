Kylie Kelce Urges Fans Upset She Called Out Husband Jason Kelce to 'Have a Sense of Humor'

Kylie Kelce addressed the surprising amount of criticism she got for joking around at husband Jason Kelce's expense

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 12:51 PM
Kylie Kelce responds to criticism
Kylie Kelce . Photo: Kylie Kelce/instagram

Kylie Kelce is addressing criticism she's received since trolling husband Jason Kelce over how he spent his time while she was in labor with their daughter.

After the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, talked about his wife's recent TikTok — jokingly reviewing his performance as a "labor support person" as they welcomed daughter Bennett Llewellyn last month — on the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a number of fans came to the father of three's defense.

Sharing some of their comments on her Instagram Story Wednesday, Kylie, 31, addressed what had turned into criticism of her as a wife and mom.

"Quite a few people in the comments did not pass the vibe check," the mom of three noted as she included screenshots of the criticism she received.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie Kelce.
L: Caption Kylie Kelce. PHOTO: Kylie Kelce/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Kelce/instagram

"As a mother myself, our husbands don't have to be miserable just because we are, get over it please lol," one commenter wrote.

"What do you want him to do exactly?" another asked.

A third took the criticism to a personal level, writing, "Imagine providing 14 million dollars a year for your wife and she makes you look like dog s--- on the internet for clout."

Zeroing in on the commenter who asked what she wanted him to do, Kylie said, "Let me clear the air by answering this … Exactly what he did!"

"What is he supposed to do?? Just stare at me the whole time?" she asked before urging fans, "Let's just have a sense of humor."

In addition to Bennett, the couple is also parents to daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Related Articles
Jack Black
Jack Black Opens Up About What 'Surprised' Him Most as a Dad: 'How Much I Worry' [Exclusive]
Khloé Kardashian makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Khloé Kardashian Confirms Baby Son's Name Starts with a T: 'If My Daughter Outs Me, I'm Screwed'
Kaley Posts Pic of Baby on IG; Kaley Cuoco attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Look at Newborn Baby Matilda — See the Sweet Photo!
Lea Michele Says She Ran Home to Hug Sick Son During Return to Broadway: ‘It Was Quick But Worth It’
Lea Michele Says She Ran Home to Hug Sick Son Between Broadway Performances: 'Quick But Worth It'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock (10219903d) Genevieve Padalecki Mom 2.0 Summit's Iris Awards, JW Marriott, Austin, Texas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Genevieve Padalecki Recalls Others' Concerns She'd Lose Second Pregnancy After Sister's Accident [Exclusive]
Jason Kelce Reveals 'Where Dads Mess Up' When It Comes to Prepping for Wives to Give Birth
Jason Kelce Reveals 'Where Dads Mess Up' During Labor After Wife Kylie Reviews His Latest Effort
Nene Leakes Smiles Alongside Her Three Grandchildren as They Spend Quality Time Together Over Spring Break
NeNe Leakes Smiles Alongside Her Three Grandchildren as They Enjoy Time Together for Spring Break
Bruce Willis' Daughters Mabel and Evelyn Excited to Be 'Aunties' Smiling Beside Rumer Willis' Bump
Bruce Willis' Daughters Mabel and Evelyn Ready to Be 'Aunties' as They Pose with Rumer Willis' Bump
Lea Michele Says Son Ever Is a 'Champ' And 'Going to Be Okay' in Hospital Update
Lea Michele Shares Son Ever, 2, Is Hospitalized Again, Says It's Hard Not to 'Break Down and Cry'
Tom Daley
Tom Daley Shares First Photos of Newborn Phoenix, Says Son Robbie Is 'Loving' Role as Big Brother
Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Glimpses of His Three Kids as He Celebrates His 58th Birthday
Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Glimpses of His Three Kids as He Celebrates His 58th Birthday
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Jokes About 'Loudly Complaining' at His Kid's Sports Games [Exclusive]
Iggy Azalea son
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo of Son Onyx, 3, on First Day of Preschool: 'I Just Can't Take It!'
Naomi Osaka rollout
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Talks Cravings and Leaning Toward a 'Unique' Baby Name [Exclusive]
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attend PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala at Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City.
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Second Baby, Son Phoenix Rose
Kaley Cuoco Calls Newborn Daughter Matilda a 'Daddy's Girl' in Photos After Coming Home
Kaley Cuoco Calls Baby Matilda a 'Daddy's Girl' in New Photos at Home with Tom Pelphrey