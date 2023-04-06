Kylie Kelce Urges Fans Upset She Called Out Husband Jason Kelce to 'Have a Sense of Humor'

Kylie Kelce is addressing criticism she's received since trolling husband Jason Kelce over how he spent his time while she was in labor with their daughter.

After the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, talked about his wife's recent TikTok — jokingly reviewing his performance as a "labor support person" as they welcomed daughter Bennett Llewellyn last month — on the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a number of fans came to the father of three's defense.

Sharing some of their comments on her Instagram Story Wednesday, Kylie, 31, addressed what had turned into criticism of her as a wife and mom.

"Quite a few people in the comments did not pass the vibe check," the mom of three noted as she included screenshots of the criticism she received.

"As a mother myself, our husbands don't have to be miserable just because we are, get over it please lol," one commenter wrote.

"What do you want him to do exactly?" another asked.

A third took the criticism to a personal level, writing, "Imagine providing 14 million dollars a year for your wife and she makes you look like dog s--- on the internet for clout."

Zeroing in on the commenter who asked what she wanted him to do, Kylie said, "Let me clear the air by answering this … Exactly what he did!"

"What is he supposed to do?? Just stare at me the whole time?" she asked before urging fans, "Let's just have a sense of humor."

In addition to Bennett, the couple is also parents to daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.