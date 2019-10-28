Kylie Jenner's 20-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Recreates Her Custom Met Gala Look

Stormi is her mom Kylie Jenner‘s mini-me!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 22, shared a photo of the 20-month-old daughter recreating Jenner’s Met Gala ensemble from this year.

“My baby!! I cant handle this!!” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned three photos of her child on Instagram, along with multiple purple heart emojis.

“Omg I can’t deal,” Sofia Richie wrote in the comments section, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

In May, Jenner looked stunning in custom Versace, wearing head-to-toe lilac with a see-through, mermaid-esque dress, fur stole and perfectly purple wig.

Her look was a nod to the 2019 gala’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on Camp,” which describes camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

The mom of one attended the event with sisters Kendall Jenner, who coordinated in Versace, and Kim Kardashian West, who wore custom Mugler. Momager Kris Jenner and Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West also accompanied the family.

In addition, Travis Scott joined Jenner for the stylish event. Months later, in October, he and Jenner decided to take “some time apart” from their two-year romance. ”They’re still figuring things out but are spending time together,” a source recently told PEOPLE of their current relationship status.

The 2019 Met Gala was one year after Jenner made her return to the red carpet and public eye three months following Stormi’s birth.