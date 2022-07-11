"Stormis first tik tok 🤣," Kylie Jenner wrote alongside the social media post of her young daughter

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 4, Shares First Official TikTok Video — See the Cute Clip

Stormi Webster is taking TikTok by, well, storm!

The 4-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posted her first official video on the social media app over the weekend.

In the seconds-long clip, Stormi uses a silly filter that expands her face, before turning the camera to face her famous mom, who is seen having a bite to eat in pajamas.

"Stormis first tik tok 🤣," Jenner, 24, captioned the TikTok video, which is set to the tune of the instrumental track "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys."

In the comments section, Jenner's friend Hailey Bieber left a sweet message, writing, "Iconic obviously."

Stormi's first official TikTok video came about shortly after Jenner shared another mother-daughter clip on the app last week, where she and her toddler laughed along to a viral TikTok sound.

With Stormi watching over her mom's shoulder, the sound featured what sounds like Stormi saying "Are you kidding me?" followed by a Jenner sound-a-like saying "Stormi, you look like Mommy, baby!"

As she played the sound, Stormi didn't react to the voice that was supposed to sound like her own. But when she heard the Jenner-like voice, she crinkled her nose and laughed adorably as Jenner giggled along.

Though the audio sounds just like the mother-daughter duo, it has been traced back to an impersonator account that regularly imagines conversations between Jenner and her preschooler.

Jenner shares Stormi with rapper Scott, 31. They are also parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed this past February.