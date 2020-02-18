Kylie Jenner Gets Some Love from Daughter Stormi, 2, as She Recovers from Wisdom Teeth Removal

Kylie Jenner is well on her way to a full recovery after getting her wisdom teeth removed, thanks to her daughter, Stormi!

The 2-year-old adorably comforted her mom on Monday after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, underwent the dental surgery.

After sharing a photo that announced, “Hi I got my wisdom teeth taken out. This sucks,” Jenner posted a video of their sweet snuggle session to her Instagram Story.

The mother of one used a fun snake filter on her toddler’s face and asked Stormi, “Are you taking care of Mommy? Are you taking care of me?”

“Yeah!” a smiling Stormi proclaimed jubilantly, after taking her pacifier out of her mouth.

She must’ve done a great job, as Jenner was back on her feet shortly after in a video that saw Stormi expertly counting as the mother-daughter duo descended a flight of stairs.

But there was just one slight snafu: Stormi jumped in her counting from nine straight to 20 (albeit with confidence!).

“Twenty?! Ten! Eleven,” Jenner coached her little girl with a laugh, holding Stormi’s hand as the youngster hopped down the stairs.

“Eleven … 12,” Stormi continued, getting back on track and counting up to 13.

Stormi has been working on her early education for a while, including her letters, colors, shapes and numbers.

“Where’s the O?” Jenner asked her daughter last July when she was just 17 months old. Stormi adorably repeated, “O!” before grabbing the corresponding shape from a set of letters and holding it up — and then did the same for the letter “A.”

But her impressive knowledge didn’t stop there. Next, Stormi continued her mama’s counting sequence, reciting, “3 … 4” after Jenner started with 1 and 2, and even handed the Kylie Cosmetics billionaire a small red heart shape when Mom requested it.

“What color is this?” Jenner asked her little girl, holding up a purple X — and Stormi could instantly be heard replying softly in her adorable voice, “Purple.”