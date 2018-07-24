Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Video of 5-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Enjoying 'Tummy Time'

Kylie Jenner is back with her bub!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star was reunited with her 5-month-old daughter Stormi after enjoying a parents-only weekend getaway to Paris with boyfriend and father of her child, Travis Scott.

On Monday, Jenner, 20, shared a cute video of her baby girl laying on her stomach and adorably squirming. “Tummy time,” the new mom captioned the footage on Snapchat.

The mother-daughter pair was matching in coordinated white shirts while little Stormi was dressed in a patterned pair of shorts and white socks.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and rapper Scott had some quality time together in the City of Love, where he was performing at the 2018 Lollapalooza music festival.

“Kylie joined Travis for his short European tour. She left Stormi at home with a nanny and Kris [Jenner],” a source told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Aren’t Worried About the ‘Kardashian Curse’: ‘We Love Each Other’

The new mom, who welcomed Stormi in February, “usually travels with Stormi, too,” the source said. But this time, “the trip was too short and too far away for her to come.”

Having grandma help out meant Jenner and Scott “got to enjoy Paris together” and have been “doing really well and seem happy,” the source added.

RELATED: Cuddle Up! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pack on the PDA in Affectionate Couple Photo

RELATED: See All the Too-Cute Pics of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Angel Baby’ Stormi

Also on Monday, Jenner shared a mirror selfie video of her post-baby body during an outing. In the footage, she showed off her toned stomach as she wore her white crop top and black leggings with a sweater tied around her waist.