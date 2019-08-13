Kylie Jenner Twins with Daughter Stormi in Blue Dresses as Their European Vacation Continues

This mommy-daughter duo can’t get any cuter!

While on the water along the Italian coast Monday evening, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo with 18-month-old daughter Stormi. In the sweet snap, the duo wore matching blue, shirred dresses by TLZ L’Femme for the occasion.

“Amore mio 🦋,” the reality star, 22, captioned the photo.

Her sister, Khloé Kardashian commented soon after, “Oh my cutenesses,” while Paris Hilton also remarked in the comments section, “💙😍😍💙.”

Jenner and her family touched down in Italy last Tuesday, Aug. 6, to celebrate the beauty mogul’s 22nd birthday. While on the trip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sharing several sweet moments with her daughter on social media, as well as with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott.

On Sunday, they continued festivities with some family sightseeing in Positano, Italy, and Jenner posted some precious photos of the family exploring the Italian coast on Instagram.

“A love without limits,” the mother of one captioned a post of herself and Stormi sitting together, while she captioned another of the pair sharing a kiss with an incredible view behind them, writing, “Blessed.”

Scott, 28, also shared a cute father-daughter moment with Stormi while the family took a boat ride along the coastline that was seen in the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s Instagram Story.

On Tuesday, the little girl’s grandma Kris Jenner shared a snapshot of herself holding Stormi in Italy, captioning it, “LoveyXStormi 💛💛💛💛.”

Jenner also previously matched with Stormi while on her girls getaway vacation, promoting the launch of her new summer Kylie Skin line in July.

She and the toddler twinned in a matching multi-colored swimsuit while enjoying the summer sun.