Kylie Jenner Is Trying to Teach Daughter to Say 'Kylie Cosmetics' — But She's Stuck on 'Dada'

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi is not quite ready to be a brand ambassador for Kylie Cosmetics.

In an adorable video that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted on Instagram over the weekend, Jenner, 21, tries to get her 9-month-old baby to say the name of her booming business, while Stormi wants to settle for an easier word.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Stormi fiddles with one of her mom’s shiny makeup packages, Jenner slowly repeats, “Kylie Cosmetics” — but Stormi just babbles in response.

“Dada,” Stormi, who rocks a grey sweatpant ensemble and red sneakers, then declares.

“Dada?” Jenner replies, making Stormi giggle. “Dada?”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Dons Sexy Bodysuit as She and Baby Stormi Dress Up as Pink Butterflies for Halloween

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

“Trying to teach her some new words,” Jenner captioned the post, which earned a like from her sister and fellow makeup entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West.

“Da da,” Travis Scott, Stormi’s dad, commented. “I’m otw back momma.”

“Hahahaha awwww my gooodness,” model Hailey Baldwin — who recently changed her Instagram handle to reflect her marriage to Justin Bieber — wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Says Pregnancy ‘Changed’ Her Body at a Young Age — ‘But I Really Don’t Care’

Jenner has Stormi on the brain. Earlier in the day, she posted a precious mirror selfie in which she holds Stormi on her hip. In the snapshot, the mother and daughter smile at one another.

“ugh i love you so much. a living breathing piece of my heart,” Jenner wrote alongside the picture.

On Saturday night, after Scott hosted Astroworld Fest in Houston, Jenner shared pictures of the rapper holding Stormi and gushed about her man.

“Only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you,” Jenner wrote.

RELATED: Travis Scott Reveals Was Most ‘Fearful’ of the Placenta When Kylie Jenner Gave Birth to Stormi

“They are busy taking care of Stormi,” a source told PEOPLE of Jenner and Scott in October. “And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible.”

Jenner has “been open about wanting a second baby eventually, but she isn’t ready yet,” the source continued. “She just loves being a mom and really wants Stormi to have a sibling.”