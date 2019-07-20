Stormi Adorably Yells 'Wee!' While Swinging at the Park with Mom Kylie Jenner and Dad Travis Scott  

Fridays are for family!

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott took their “angel” baby Stormi to the park for a sweet adventure.

Jenner, 21, shared moments from their outing on her Instagram Stories, which document the 17-month-old tot happily jumping up and down on a playground bouncer.

Stormi later enjoyed playing in a sandbox with Scott, 28, as they built sandcastles together.

In the clip, Scott gently helped Stormi gather sand with his hands while she used a tiny play shovel.

The family of three then continued the fun on swings.

Kylie and Stormi sweetly faced each other as they swung back and forth while Scott recorded.

The toddler could be heard screaming “Wee!” as Jenner attempted to kiss her every time they got close to one another while swinging.

It’s been an eventful summer for Stormi, who recently returned from Jenner’s “girl’s trip” to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the summer body care-focused launches of her Kylie Skin line.

Jenner’s BFF Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, makeup artist Ariel Tejada and her assistant Victoria Villarroel were also on the trip.

“Let the adventures begin,” Jenner captioned the slideshow of images, adding the hashtag Kyle Skin summer trip.

She also shared a sweet family photo featuring Scott.

In the shot, the pair shared a kiss alongside their daughter while standing in front of the plane.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is “very happy with her life” with Scott and their daughter.

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the insider said. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.”

The source added, “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Jenner has also previously made it known that she wants Stormi to become a big sister.

On Father’s Day this year, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed she wanted another little girl when she responded in the comments section to a friend who wrote: “Perfect lil family now give Stormi a brother.”

The mother of one then said, “Sister!!!”

Similarly, back in October, the reality star told James Charles in a makeup-tutorial video that she would love to have more daughters.

“I do want to have more — when, is the question. Like, I want seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider having a boy,” she shared, adding that motherhood has made her “really feel like this is always what I was meant to do.”