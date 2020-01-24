Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Stormi to Disney World Ahead of the Toddler's 2nd Birthday

Friendly exes Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reunited for a fun family trip to Disney World.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, and the “Highest in the Room” rapper, 27, spent the day at the theme park in Orlando, Florida ahead of their daughter Stormi’s 2nd birthday on Feb. 1.

Jenner posted moments from the outing, sharing a slideshow of photos on Instagram.

“Moms club,” Jenner captioned the post, which shows her in the first photo posing alongside her friend and Star Lash Beauty Bar founder Yris Palmer.

The moms stood side by side while leaning against their daughters’ respective Fendi strollers. Palmer is mom to 3-year-old daughter Ayla.

In the second photo, Jenner posed solo, wearing a full-length, tie dye coat paired with leather pants and white sneakers.

The slideshow also included a sweet photo of Stormi, who matched her mom in a purple tie dye sweatsuit.

In the last photo, Jenner and her baby girl are seen holding hands as they walked through the park.

While Jenner did not include any photos of Scott in the post, a fan captured the exes together in a video also shared to Instagram.

In the clip, Scott is seen walking behind Kylie’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was strolling hand-in-hand with her daughter Penelope, 7, and her 6-year-old niece North.

Jenner followed quickly behind them.

In December, Jenner opened up about her plans for Stormi’s milestone birthday.

“Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday .. it’s gonna be insane i can’t wait,” Jenner wrote on Twitter.

The proud mama celebrated Stormi’s first year of life with an extravagant amusement park-themed party dubbed “StormiWorld” — a nod to Scott’s Astroworld.

The celebration had everything from a live “Baby Shark” performance to carnival rides to Louis Vuitton-inspired fries. “I had to go all out for my baby,” Jenner admitted on Instagram at the time, sharing a sweet mother-daughter photo from the bash.