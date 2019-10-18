Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Were a 'Great Team' During Halloween Night Out with Stormi: Source

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their 20-month-old daughter Stormi continued to soak up the fall family festivities on Thursday night, with a trip to the immersive Halloween-themed jack-o’-lantern experience Nights of the Jack.

The trio were joined for the evening out by Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and two of her three children: son Reign Aston, 4½, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 7.

According to an onlooker, the famous family appeared to be enjoying themselves during their hour-plus stay as they checked out the thousands of hand-carved and illuminated jack-o’-lanterns at the event, set on the sprawling grounds of King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California.

“Everyone got into the Halloween spirit early as everyone, kids included (except Stormi!), wore spooky masks,” the source tells PEOPLE.

All of the parents were “extremely hands on,” the insider continues — noting that exes Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, “were such a great team.”

“They were very involved with Stormi, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller,” the onlooker adds. “They were extremely attentive and had their eyes on her at all times.”

Kardashian, 40, shared some photos and video footage from the evening on her Instagram Story. She appeared to wear a wolf-like mask with light-up ears, while Jenner hid behind a Jason Voorhees visage. Reign sported a Batman T-shirt with matching shoes, plus a spooky monster mask.

At one point, Kardashian and Jenner sang along in their masks to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s viral “Rise and Shine” song. They also had a fun sisterly moment on the trail, according to the onlooker, taking a photo of Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West‘s jack-o’-lantern (Kardashian West had shared a photo of that pumpkin on her own Instagram Story days earlier).

PEOPLE reported earlier this month that Jenner and Scott are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she added. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Jenner and her rapper ex “are spending time together” in the wake of their split for the sake of their daughter. On Wednesday, that included the two taking Stormi pumpkin picking, with the little girl wearing jack-o’-lantern-patterned gray pajamas.

“[Kylie’s] family wants them to be together,” the insider shared. “Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad. Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”