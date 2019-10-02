Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Will Split Custody of Daughter Stormi amid Breakup: Source

Image zoom Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott plan to put their daughter first.

One day after a source told PEOPLE the couple are “taking some time” apart after two years of dating, another insider reveals that their 20-month-old daughter Stormi “will spend equal time” with her parents following the split.

“They have split for now and are living apart,” the source tells PEOPLE of Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28. “Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie.”

“They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much,” the insider adds. “As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi.”

A source close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul told PEOPLE on Monday that she and the Astroworld rapper “are taking some time but not done,” adding, “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Jenner and Scott reportedly decided to give each other space several weeks ago, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, while the pair also have yet to publicly confirm the break.

Instead, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram of herself and Stormi at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding in South Carolina, which took place Monday evening.

The former couple were last seen together at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly on Aug. 28, bringing Stormi along for the evening.

While Jenner and Scott may be taking a step back from their romantic relationship, the news of their split comes less than two months after they celebrated Jenner’s birthday in Europe. The then-couple put their love on display, holding hands in Italy and dancing in Cannes.

They also recently opened up about their bond for Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” with Jenner sharing, “We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”

The two have been dating since they were spotted cozying up together at Coachella in 2017. Over the course of their relationship, they have fueled engagement and even marriage rumors as Jenner often referred to Scott as her “hubby,” while the rapper has also used the term “wifey” to describe Jenner.