Kylie Jenner's Son Wolf's Sweet Middle Name Honors Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, son Wolf, on Feb. 2

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott chose a special middle name for their second child.

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, welcomed son Wolf Webster earlier this month. According to a copy of Wolf's birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the couple chose the middle name Jacques for their three-week-old son.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jacques appears to be a nod to Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Webster.

The birth certificate also states that Wolf was delivered by the same doctor who delivered Stormi — Scott and Jenner's four-year-old daughter — and cousin True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's daughter.

PEOPLE previously reported that Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child Feb. 2.

kyie jenner and travis scott welcome baby Credit: kylie jenner/ instagram; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Soon after, a source told PEOPLE the couple was not yet publicly revealing their son's first name, explaining that they would "share when Kylie is ready."

"[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together," the insider said at the time, adding that the new mom wanted "to make sure she loves the name" before announcing it.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed her son's first name on her Instagram Story Feb. 11, where she posted a simple black slide reading "Wolf Webster" in white text with a heart emoji. Jenner previously shared the first glimpse at Wolf on Instagram Feb. 6, when she posted a black-and-white photo of her son's hand.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi | Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child after becoming first-time parents in 2018, when Stormi was born. A source told PEOPLE that Stormi has been enjoying life as a big sister since Wolf's arrival.

The source said that Jenner and Scott's daughter has been "doing well" and is "very gentle" with the new baby, adding, "She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The insider also opened up about Jenner's life at home as a mom-of-two. Shortly after giving birth to her son, the source said Jenner was "back at home and doing well."