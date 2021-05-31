Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a water balloon fight with their daughter Stormi, 3, during their visit with the rapper's family in Houston

Kylie Jenner Is 'Very Happy' with Travis Scott as Pair Spends Holiday with Stormi, 3: Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a fun family weekend with daughter Stormi Webster.

The pair and their 3-year-old daughter are celebrating Memorial Day with the rapper's family in Houston, a source tells PEOPLE.

During their stay, Jenner, 23, and Scott, 30, had a friendly water balloon fight, which the makeup mogul documented on her Instagram Stories.

In the videos, Stormi and her dad team up to take on Jenner, who runs away from the balloons while filming the playful fight.

At one point, Scott successfully hits Jenner with a water balloon after Stormi adorably tries to soak her mom.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Credit: Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

"Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together," the source shares, adding that Jenner is "very happy" with Scott.

"They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation," adds the source.

"They love each other," the source continues. "Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her."

The pair split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent Stormi. Jenner has previously said she and Scott are "like best friends."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, and Travis Scott at Disney Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The pair, who was also accompanied by Kim Kardashian, posted several snaps from their adventure, including a photo of the couple and Stormi on a train ride together.

In the photos posted to Jenner's Instagram Stories, mom of one is walking alongside Kim and Scott while the little kids stroll in front of them.

Jenner also posed for a cute mother-daughter shot of her and Stormi sitting in a teacup ride together. Scott later posted a series of sweet snaps with Stormi to his own Instagram page.