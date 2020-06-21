Kylie Jenner Wishes Ex Travis Scott a Happy Father's Day: 'The Best Daddy to Our Daughter'

The rapper's ex (and mother of his 2-year-old daughter Stormi) Kylie Jenner sent Scott a heartfelt message to honor him on Sunday, sharing two photos of the father-daughter pair on her Instagram Story.

"Happy father's day @travisscott the best daddy to our daughter," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, wrote along with a photo of Scott embracing their toddler.

Jenner also posted a photo of the father of one, 28, holding hands with his daughter. A day before Father's Day, Scott shared photos of his quality time with Stormi on his Instagram Stories.

However, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that the former couple, who split in October, is in no rush to get back into a romantic relationship.

"Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," the insider said.

"Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship," the source added.

From taking their daughter to Walt Disney World together ahead of her second birthday to celebrating at her extravagant StormiWorld 2 bash, the two certainly seem to have co-parenting down pat — and mutual respect for one another.

As the rapper turned 28 in late April, Jenner celebrated the occasion on social media, posting a photo of the couple from their 2018 GQ shoot on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday @travisscott!!!!" wrote the Kylie Cosmetics mogul. "Stormis parents!!!!!!!!"

Later in the day, Jenner dedicated a sweet slideshow in Scott's honor on Instagram, praising him as "daddy of the year."