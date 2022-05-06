Kylie Jenner shared photographs and videos from her family's tropical getaway on her Instagram page Thursday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pose for Romantic Beach Photos, Feed Lizards with Stormi on Family Vacation

Kylie Jenner and her family are enjoying a tropical getaway!

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared an array of photos and videos from her recent vacation on Instagram Thursday.

In one photo set shared on her feed, Jenner is seen sweetly embracing Travis Scott before a stunning sunset on the beach. She captioned the series with a group of emojis, writing, "🤍🦋🌅."

Another post shows the mother of two posing solo in a gathered white dress with the beach landscape behind her. "Love like a sunset," Jenner wrote alongside the images.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pose for Romantic Beach Photos and Feed Lizards with Daughter Stormi Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Jenner posted more moments from the trip, which include clips of her and daughter Stormi feeding beach lizards. Jenner shares 4-year-old Stormi with Scott. The reality star and rapper are also parents to a 3-month-old baby boy.

In one video, Jenner nervously offers fruit to the reptiles before asking Stormi if she'd like to do the same.

Stormi excitedly screams "Yeah!" and Jenner records her with the animals while being held in Scott's arms. A final video shows the mother-daughter duo feeding the animals together in their bathing suits — a green ensemble for Jenner and a two-piece black bikini for her little one.

Jenner's vacation with Scott, 31, and their daughter comes about shortly after the nine-time Grammy Award nominee celebrated his birthday late last month.

Jenner marked Scott's special day with a sweet tribute on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the two cuddled up together.

"Happy birthday my love my best friend," Jenner wrote with the photo. "The most special person and father to our babies."