Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent the day at the amusement park with daughter Stormi, 3, and her cousins Chicago, 3, and Dream, 4

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Treat Daughter Stormi, 3, and Cousins to Disneyland Trip

Family fun day!

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took their 3-year-old daughter Stormi to Disneyland along with cousins Dream, 4, Chicago, 3, and another friend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenner, 23, and Scott, 29, who were also accompanied by Kim Kardashian, posted several snaps from their adventure, including a photo of the couple and Stormi on a train ride together.

In the photos posted to Jenner's Instagram Stories, the makeup mogul is walking alongside Kim and Scott while the little kids stroll in front of them.

"Hands full today 😅 😅," Jenner captioned one of the photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott - Disneyland Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott - Disneyland Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott - Disneyland Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott - Disneyland Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In another photo, Stormi and her cousins, all wearing face masks, embrace for a group hug.

Jenner also posed for a cute mother-daughter shot of her and Stormi sitting in a teacup ride together. Scott later posted a series of sweet snaps with Stormi to his own Instagram page.

In the photos, Scott and Stormi are both dressed in neutral outfits as they walk hand-in-hand at the park.

"A forever ride," the rapper captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott - Disneyland Credit: Travis Scott/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Reveals the Food She Craved During Labor with Daughter Stormi While Out to Dinner

In January 2020, ahead of Stormi's second birthday, Jenner and Scott reunited to take their daughter to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Jenner posted moments from the outing, sharing a slideshow of photos on Instagram.

"Moms club," Jenner captioned the post, which showed her in the first photo posing alongside her friend and Star Lash Beauty Bar founder Yris Palmer. In another photo, Jenner and her baby girl were seen holding hands as they walked through the park.