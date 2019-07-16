Stormi the Chatterbox! See Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's Daughter Adorably Repeat After Dad

Stormi is talking up a storm!

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner‘s 17-month-old daughter joined her daddy for an adorable chat session in a selfie-style video the rapper, 28, shared to his Instagram feed on Tuesday.

In the cute clip — which the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker captioned, “Only love / Us vs The globe” — Stormi adorably repeats Scott’s words as he says them.

“All done,” he says, to which the baby girl sweetly replies while looking into the camera, “All done!”

“Say hi,” Scott continues. And without missing a beat, Stormi repeats both “Hi!” and “Bye!” — the latter also with her dad’s prompting.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Travis Scott/ Instagram

Image zoom Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Teaching Stormi Her First Words with This Super Popular Baby Book

Stormi has been accompanying her mom on a summer girls’ getaway to Turks and Caicos as of late, celebrating the summer-body-care-focused launch of her Kylie Skin line.

In one group photo, Jenner, 21, could be seen cradling her baby girl in her arms while sharing a smile with BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolao as the rest of her friends — including Sofia Richie, makeup artist Ariel Tejada and her assistant Victoria Villarroel — grinned for the camera.

Another saw the mother of one sharing a sweet kiss with Scott as she held Stormi, the family of three posing in front of the pink-and-white “KYLIE SKIN” plane.

Since embarking on their trip over the weekend, Jenner has shared multiple sun-soaked images — including one Tuesday snapshot of herself and Stormi sharing an embrace, which she captioned only with mermaid, butterfly and blue-heart emojis.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Will “Get Married Soon”: “I Gotta Propose in a Fire Way”

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is “very happy with her life” with Scott and their daughter — and wants to have another baby “soon.”

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the insider said. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.”

The source added, “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”