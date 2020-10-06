The former couple previously took their daughter to pick out the perfect pumpkin together in both 2018 and 2019

Fall Family Fun! Kylie Jenner and Ex Travis Scott Take Daughter Stormi, 2½, to a Farm

Stormi is home on the range!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently took their 2½-year-old daughter to a farm, where the toddler enjoyed a ride on a tractor through fields of vegetation, as seen in photos and video footage on Jenner's Instagram Story.

Another photo showed an array of pumpkins, corn, tomatoes and other produce for sale, while two snapshots at the end featured Stormi and Scott, 29, posing in a field of yellow and orange flowers.

Stormi was dressed in a white Balenciaga T-shirt, gray leggings and Nike sneakers for the outdoor jaunt, also wearing a brown face mask in the glimpses of her tractor ride.

Her glimpse at the fun outing came the same day that Jenner, 23, shared a YouTube video that documented her and Stormi's seasonal cookie-making process.

During their decorating session, Stormi revealed that she wanted to be a Minion for Halloween, while Jenner shared that she and Scott would also dress up as the yellow henchmen from Despicable Me while their daughter would be a purple one.

"That's so cute!" Stormi said as she covered a pumpkin-shaped cookie in sprinkles.

When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star asked whom they should gift their treats to, Stormi adorably answered that she wanted to share with her cousin True, 2.

Scott and Jenner have taken Stormi to a pumpkin patch every year since she was born.

In 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and "Sicko Mode" rapper gave their daughter a sweet smooch as they posed together on a multi-level stack of hay bales. In another photo, a then-baby Stormi was seated among a huge field of pumpkins ("First pumpkin patch," wrote Jenner).

During their 2019 pumpkin patch visit, Stormi — dressed in jack-o'-lantern-patterned gray pajamas — spent time picking pumpkins, posing on the seat of a tractor, running around outdoors and more with her cousins True and Dream Renée, who turns 4 next month.