Kylie Jenner Says She and Ex Travis Scott Are 'Like Best Friends,' 'Want What's Best' for Stormi

Kylie Jenner talks all things parenting as she poses with daughter Stormi, 2, in a Marie Antoinette-inspired spread for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar

By Jen Juneau
February 04, 2020 10:57 AM

There’s no bad blood between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, recently posed for the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar alongside her and Scott’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi, revealing in her cover story that the former couple is still close following their split last fall and prioritize putting the needs of their child first.

“We have such a great relationship,” Jenner told the magazine of her rapper ex, 27. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.”

“We stay connected and coordinated,” she adds. “I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morelli Brothers
[ent-hotlink id="18428" href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" title="Kylie Jenner"] for Harper's Bazaar
Morelli Brothers
Kylie Jenner for Harper's Bazaar
Morelli Brothers

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “Seem to Get Along Great” as They Celebrate Stormi’s Second Birthday

As someone who is not shy about sharing photos of her daughter on social media, Jenner was famously secretive when it came to her pregnancy before she gave birth in February 2018.

And because “the world is just so crazy now,” the Kylie Cosmetics billionaire often considers the consequences of “exposing [Stormi] to all of the negativity that comes with the internet,” she tells Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures,” Jenner explains. “I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’ “

Kylie Jenner covers Harper's Bazaar's March issue
Morelli Brothers

RELATED VIDEO: Stormi’s Big Night Out: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Bring Daughter on Red Carpet

Stormi may be an only child, but the future of a potential sibling (or siblings) is up in the air — for now.

“My friends all pressure me about it. They love Stormi,” Jenner says. “I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar featuring Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi is on newsstands Feb. 18.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.