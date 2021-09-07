Kylie Jenner Confirms She and Travis Scott Are Expecting Their Second Baby

Kylie Jenner is ready for round two!

The beauty mogul, 24, announced that she is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott on Tuesday.

Kylie shared a sweet video on Instagram that began with her holding a positive pregnancy test. The video cuts to a shot of Scott hugging Kylie's stomach, before the proud parents get in the car with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for an OBGYN appointment. Kylie and Scott beam as the doctor tells them that the baby is "a couple of days away from a heartbeat."

The 90-second clip also features the moment that Kylie (with the help of Stormi) announced to her mom Kris Jenner that she was expecting once again!

After Stormi hands Kris an envelope with some ultrasound photos, the proud grandma exclaims: "Wait a second...are you pregnant? Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!"

kylie jenner Credit: kylie jenner/instagram

Later in the video, Kylie celebrates her 24th birthday with her family and finally hears her baby's heartbeat at another ultrasound. The video concludes with an adorable shot of Stormi kissing her mom's growing baby belly.

Kylie kept the caption of her post simple, opting for just a white heart and a pregnant woman emoji. She also tagged Scott.

Her sisters shared their excitement for the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan in the comments. "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister ❤️" Kourtney wrote.

"Crying!!!!" Kim added, while Kendall exclaimed: "i can't handle it 😫🥰❤️"

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. The pair, who recently got back together after splitting in October 2019, are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," a source told PEOPLE, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been spending time with loved ones away from the public eye during her pregnancy so far.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," the source said. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Jenner, who welcomed Stormi in February 2018, has long been candid about her hopes for more kids.

In April last year, she told best friend Stassie Karanikolaou during an Instagram Live that she saw herself having "seven kids down the line, but not right now." That October, she told James Charles in a YouTube video that she thought about having another baby "every day."

"I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day, I just still don't know when," she said at the time. "I'm not planning, I don't have time for that to happen. You can't, like, not want more almost. Being a parent, though, is stressful, to do the right thing at all times."

kylie jenner travis scott and stormi webster Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi | Credit: Craig Baritt/Getty

While Jenner and Scott remained friendly after their breakup and continued to co-parent Stormi, a source told PEOPLE in June 2020 that the pair had recently become even closer.