Stormi’s Big Night Out: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Bring Daughter on Red Carpet

Stormi‘s red carpet debut!

Proud parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott brought their 18-month-old daughter to the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday.

For their night out, Scott wore a brown suit while Jenner, 22, opted for a strappy white dress. The rapper, 28, could be seen giving his daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek as Jenner held her in her arms. Stormi looked red carpet ready in a green and brown patterned onesie paired with white sneakers.

Scott’s documentary gives viewers a look into the musician’s life and rise to stardom — from his childhood days to becoming a dad last year. A trailer for the Netflix film includes home footage clips of Scott as a kid, video from his Super Bowl halftime performance and clips of Jenner and Stormi.

Stormi recently embarked on a luxurious European getaway with her parents, in honor of her mom’s 22nd birthday earlier this month.

While on the trip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted several sweet moments with her daughter, including one Instagram snap taken along the Italian coast, where the mommy-daughter duo matched in blue dresses. “Amore mio 🦋,” Jenner captioned the photo.

“A love without limits,” the mother of one captioned another post of Stormi sitting in her lap during the Italian getaway. Scott also shared a cute father-daughter moment with Stormi while the family took a boat ride along the coastline. The sweet image was captured on the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s Instagram Story.

Prior to the trip, a flurry of speculation that Jenner and Scott might be getting married during the getaway was sparked after she was spotted boarding a private plane with what looked like a wedding dress.

A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had no such plans.

“It’s not Kylie’s wedding and she is only flying to Italy to celebrate her birthday,” said the source. “She had a big, successful year and she wanted to treat herself, her family and friends to the best party.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE the two are definitely thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” the source said. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source added. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday.