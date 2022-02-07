Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby together, a son, on Feb. 2

Did Kylie Jenner Name Her Baby Boy Angel? Why Friends, Family Congratulating Her with Angel Emojis

Kylie Jenner's little boy is finally here — and eagle-eyed fans are convinced they've figured out her son's name.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old announced on Instagram that she welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott on Feb. 2. A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.

Following the news of his arrival, fans were quick to notice that several of Jenner's followers may have hinted at the baby's name in the comments by including the moniker Angel in their replies and using angel emojis.

"Angel Pie," Kris Jenner commented on the announcement, while Kylie's makeup artist Ariel Tejada added, "Can't wait to meet the little angel"

Kim Kardashian included an angel emoji in her comment on the post while Kylie's close friend Stassie Karanikolaou wrote "angel baby❤️"

But the name Angel is also likely a reference to the baby's birthday, Feb. 2, 2022 (2/2/22), which represents an angel number in numerology.

Angel numbers are repetitive sequences or patterns of digits that seemingly pop up in random places, for example seeing the time 11:11 on a clock.

While some think these numbers appear without reason, many numerologists and spiritualists say these sequences aren't just a coincidence — they're a sign from the angels.

According to Mystic Michaela, the author of The Angel Numbers Book, "Angel numbers are the messages your high vibrational being support team, otherwise known as your guardian angels, send you in order to give you support, guidance, or a nudge to go in a different direction."

Specifically, the birth date of Kylie's baby boy is a sequence of all twos, which is angel number referred to as an "angel trust fall," Michaela notes.

"Your angels ask you to trust your place in life right now. You are in the right place at the right time. Take a look around and enjoy the moment. It's all where it's supposed to be," she explains.

One other sign that may point to the baby boy's moniker came from Kylie's baby shower last month.

In January, the makeup mogul gave fans an inside look at her baby shower, which was filled with giraffes, designer goods, and fun arts and crafts.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Kylie showed off a set of embroidery crafts which included one hoop that was stitched with the phrase "Angel Baby."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed in September that she was expecting baby No. 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sister Stormi, 4, kissing her mom's belly.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

In October, a source said Kylie and Scott had been spending "as much time with Stormi as they can."