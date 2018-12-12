Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spend Some Quality Time with Daughter Stormi at the Aquarium

From concert venues to aquariums!

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner shared a few sweet snaps to her Instagram Stories of her and Travis Scott toting their daughter Stormi Webster around an aquarium.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photos, taken from behind, feature the parents snuggling their 10-month-old baby girl, as she stares up at the large water displays of fish swimming around in front of her.

Dressing for the weather, both Jenner, 21, and Scott, 26, wear warm jackets while Stormi stays cozy in her pink sweatshirt and matching beanie.

Travis Scott and Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi Gets Her Own Room at Every Venue on Dad Travis Scott’s Tour

The sweet moment comes as Scott prepares to wrap up his national Astroworld tour, with just seven shows left in 10 days. The makeup mogul and Stormi have been tagging along on the tour — and documenting their trip — since it kicked off on Nov. 8.

On Saturday, Jenner posted a short video on her Instagram Story that showed the proud mother carrying the pair’s child. While resting on her mother’s hip, Stormi adorably broke out into a sweet smile. The duo wore a set of matching grey sweats and color coordinating beanies.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showered her baby girl with love and kisses in a series of sweet photos posted on her Instagram feed.

“She loves my kisses I promise,” Jenner captioned one of the images, which pictured the two cuddling up in front of a plane.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

And just days earlier, while Scott was performing in New York City, Jenner revealed to her fans in a YouTube video that even though she’s the one dating the rapper, it’s Stormi who gets preferential treatment.

“So her dad gives Stormi — not me, Stormi — her own room at every venue, so this is your room, girl,” Jenner told her daughter in the video backstage at Madison Square Garden.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Slams Fake Photo of Travis Scott with Another Woman: ‘You’re Messing with Real People’

The couple — who frequently call each other “wifey” and “hubby” — have been happily raising Stormi together, despite recent attempts by pranksters to create drama in their relationship.

On Dec. 4, the rapper was forced to address the allegations after a fake photo surfaced claiming that Scott was cheating on Jenner. Writing on his Instagram Stories, the rapper said, “Trolls always wanna create some fake s— to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S— LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.”

“I hate acknowledging s—. But quit try to take joy from s— that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil,” Scott continued.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jackson Lee/Getty

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares ‘Daddy’ & ‘Wifey’ Christmas Presents After Drama Over Fake Travis Scott Photo

Two days later, after the doctored photo was revealed to be a hoax, Jenner also addressed the situation in an Instagram Story.

“Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family.”

“I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real,” she added in the since-deleted post.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott Shares Adorable New Videos of Daughter Stormi Excitedly Watching Him Perform

Jenner’s family also defended the pair, with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian speaking up on their behalf.

“I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together,” Kim, 38, tweeted in reference to Stormi. “This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!”

Khloé, 34, chimed in, “People are absolutely disgusting! The mind games this would do to somebody… That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth.”