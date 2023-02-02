Kylie Jenner Transforms House Overnight for Son Aire's First Birthday One Day After Stormi's 5th

Kylie Jenner switched up the details of her home's decor to go from a rainbow unicorn-themed event to a racecar-themed event celebrating son Aire turning 1

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 03:33 PM
Aire Webster birthday
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is one busy mom this week!

After going all-out on daughter Stormi's 5th birthday on Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder switched gears to son Aire's first birthday. She began the day Thursday by switching the decor in the house from a colorful unicorn theme to a racecar theme.

"Aire day today🤍," she captioned a photo that showed a white, gray, and blue ball pit with black and white and race-car shaped balloons in the background.

The 25-year-old mom of two also shared another scene, which shows Aire's name spelled out in balloon letters and also featured little ride-on motorcycles and cars for kids.

The entrance to the party, adorned with Aire's head, was decorated with balloons and a little roadway leading inside.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner also shared an adorable photo of the baby boy's cake, which shows a photo of Aire photoshopped into the driver's seat of a racecar.

Kris Jenner celebrated her grandson on his first birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!! You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!!" she wrote.

Aire Webster birthday
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can't believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever 😍🥳🥰❤️🎂 Lovey xo."

The Kardashians star shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's son last month, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍."

In the snaps, Aire looked too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his high chair.

According to a source, the name means "Lion of God."

"I love you Aire Webster," Kris wrote in the comments.

