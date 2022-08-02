Kylie Jenner Says Stormi 'Doesn't Let Me Dress Her Anymore' as She Looks Back at Her Cute Outfits
Kylie Jenner is feeling bittersweet as her little girl grows up.
Late Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared different photos on her Instagram Story featuring some of her favorite outfits daughter Stormi Webster, 4, has worn over the years. In one slide, Jenner explained the emotional reason behind posting the throwback photos.
"She doesn't let me dress her anymore," Jenner said of her daughter.
Jenner shares Stormi and an infant son, 6 months, with partner Travis Scott, 31.
Earlier in the day, Jenner shared a picture on her Instagram Story that featured her baby boy's impressive sneaker collection.
Jenner showed her followers eight pairs of her son's tiny sneakers, which he has in various colors like blue, tan, black and dark green among others.
"Its just toooooo cute," Jenner wrote alongside the picture.
In April, Jenner told USA Today that she and partner Scott were "in the process" of legally changing their son's name from Wolf Webster but added, "it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name."
The makeup mogul said that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."
"It just didn't suit him," she confessed of the moniker.