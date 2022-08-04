Kylie Jenner Teases Stormi Is a 'Spoiled Girl' as They Visit Curated Shopping Room at Harrods

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi love a good shopping spree!

The makeup mogul, 24, and her 4-year-old daughter visited luxury department store Harrods on Thursday where the pair checked out Jenner's cosmetics and skincare line and were welcomed with a curated room to go shopping.

The mother-daughter duo first visited the display for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin before heading into a special area with designer shoes, purses and clothes lining the walls for Stormi to shop. The room also featured an area with toys, stuffed animals and other accessories.

"Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping," Jenner says in the background of her Instagram Story video. "Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl."

"Mommy I'm gonna try these on," Stormi adds from the other side of the room.

Jenner, who shares Stormi and a 6-month-old son with partner Travis Scott, previously showed off her and her daughter's matching manicures on TikTok earlier this week.

The pair opted for blinged-out nails, both choosing looks that included a small jewel on the tip of each fingernail. While Jenner went with a light pink color for her manicure, her little girl picked out a bright orange polish.

"Nails with bestie 💅🏻," the mom of two captioned the clip.

Late Monday, Jenner shared different photos on her Instagram Story featuring some of her favorite outfits daughter Stormi has worn over the years. In one slide, Jenner explained the emotional reason behind posting the throwback photos.

"She doesn't let me dress her anymore," Jenner said nostalgically of her daughter.